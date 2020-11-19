THE Junta has announced that between 50% and 70% of the Andalucian population will be vaccinated in spring.

With half the population vaccinated against COVID-19 in Spring, Jesus Aguirre, the Regional Minister for Health and Families estimates that this will achieve herd immunity in the region.

A high percent of the population vaccinated, would, according to Aguirre, prevent severe cases developing, meaning there would be less ICU admissions and deaths due to the virus.

Regarding current hospital pressure in Andalucia due to the pandemic, Aguirre said that a prevention plan for 4,500 coronavirus patients was put in motion nearly a month ago and there is ‘more availability of hospital and ICU beds than ever before’.

“A fifth of the hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, but 30% of all the beds are free in case the hospital admission curve increases” he said.

Likewise, according to the regional health minister, only 30% of the ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The announcement comes as hospital pressure in Andalucia has decreased for the second day in a row.