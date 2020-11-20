THE 19-year-old teen who was stabbed to death in Estepona this week has been named as Ulrich.

The boy, who was knifed in the chest on Wednesday, lived in an apartment in the Las Acacias urbanistation with his parents and two brothers, aged 22 and just three.

According to the police investigation, he was senselessly murdered after the driver of a white Mercedes began arguing with him after almost hitting him with the vehicle.

TRAGIC: Community raise funds for burial of Ulrich, pictured top right

During a heated argument, the driver is believed to have pulled out a knife, stabbed him fatally in the heart and driven off.

The shocking attack took place at around 2pm in front of other shoppers and passersby in the Diana park shopping complex.

Ulrich was on his way home after shopping at the supermarket.

Police say the evidence so far suggests the teen was about to cross a pedestrian crossing when the Mercedes, with British number plates, almost hit him.

The boy is thought to have told him to slow down, causing the driver to slam on the brakes and get out of the car.

SCENE: Ulrich being carried away following fatal stabbing on Wednesday COPYRIGHT: Olive Press

Within minutes he was left lying in a pool of his own blood after being stabbed in the chest.

As the assailant sped off, a client from the nearby vets ran over to the victim to try and stop the bleeding, while locals, including the boy’s mother, rushed over with towels, but there was nothing they could do.

The blade had gone right through his heart, killing him almost instantly.

Tributes have been pouring out from the local community, including his friends, who posted a photo from their soccer team and lit candles and laid flowers at the spot where he died.

Neighbours say he was well liked and that until the pandemic hit he had been working at a cinema.

The killer was reportedly with a woman and police are hunting down any clues that could lead to his capture.

The car had English plates and the steering wheel was on the right.

He is described as tall, blonde and stocky.

Do you know who killed Ulrich? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es