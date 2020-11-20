ANDALUCIA recorded 3,673 coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest daily count of the week and up 377 on yesterday’s figure.

However it is 810 fewer than last Friday, continuing the general decline in the number of cases being detected in the region.

For the ninth day in a row, Sevilla is the province with the highest number of cases registered Friday, clocking 855.

It is followed by Cadiz with 789, Granada with 508, Malaga 447, Almeria 309, Jaen 276, Huelva 257 and Cordoba 232.

Meanwhile there have been 55 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, six more than the number recorded Thursday.

Cordoba has seen the most deaths over the past 24 hours with 11, followed by Malaga with 10, Granada nine, Sevilla eight, Jaen seven, Cadiz five, Almeria three and Huelva two.