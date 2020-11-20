VILLAJOYOSA council has done a U-turn on a decision to call the municipality purely by its Valencian language name of La Vila Joiosa.

A September council meeting saw the proposal pass by a vote, but ratification did not happen at this week’s plenary meeting, as the ruling left-wing coalition withdrew their proposal.

Opposition parties, the Partido Popular and Ciudadanos, claimed that the change of heart was down to ‘mass opposition’ from Villajoyosa residents.

A petition was launched by a national Spanish-language group, Hablamos Español to block the change.

They say they will continue to collect signatures just in case the issue resurfaces again in the future.