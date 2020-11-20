RAFAEL Nadal is in with a chance of finally securing a win at the ATP finals after beating 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

The Spanish world number two has dominated at a total of 20 grand slams but so far has never won a title at the ATP event.

He could be coming closer to filling the gap in his sport CV after easing his way into the semi-finals by beating Greece’s Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 last night.

Nadal, 34, will play Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals at the O2 Arena tomorrow (Saturday, November 20)

That match, played at the 02 Arena in London, will be live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

“It’s always difficult to play here against the best players in the world at the end of the season, you can be a little bit tired,” Nadal said. “But this year is different. I am just excited to be in the semi-finals and I hope to be ready to try my best.”