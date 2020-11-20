BARS and restaurants in ten Murcia region municipalities can reopen for terrace-only service this Saturday(November 21).

A complete closure of the region’s hospitality industry was imposed at the start of November to reduce COVID-19 cases.

The new relaxation does not apply to British expat areas like San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, Los Alcazares, and Mazarron.

The approved list of municipalities is Aguilas, Ulea, Ojos, Abaran, Beniel, Cartagena, Lorquí, Molina, Pliego and Santomera.

Terraces in Aguilas, Ulea, and Ojos can be open at full capacity, while the other municipalities have a 75% restriction.

The decision on which areas can reopen their hospitality businesses is based on local coronavirus infection rates.

A weekly review will take place as to whether the approved list will be extended or reduced.

Murcia’s president, Fernando Lopez Miras, claimed that the closure of bars and restaurants was necessary to reduce virus numbers.

Lopez Miras said: “The move has paid off with the efforts having their reward with fewer infections and a case fall that was faster than expected.”

Yesterday, Miras announced that Murcia was following suit with the neighbouring Valencian Community over keeping its border closed until at least December 9.

Travel will continue to be barred between all of the region’s municipalities unless for work and other exceptional reasons like getting health treatment.

The night-time 11.00pm curfew will continue in Murcia.