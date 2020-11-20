ANDALUCIA is aiming to open up travel between its provinces and other regions this Christmas.

That was the goal laid out by president Juanma Moreno today, who hinted that he might impose even tougher restrictions from this Sunday to achieve it.

“After we analyse the data of the last 14 days, we will make decisions regarding the current situation of Andalucia,” the Partido Popular leader told reporters today.

“I am referring to decisions affecting the movement of citizens i.e restricting mobility.”

Moreno, speaking in Malaga, said Christmas was the top priority and that he would make unpopular decisions if it means saving it.

“I would like us to be able to enjoy Christmas as much as possible, that means regaining travel between provinces, and of course between regions, so we can visit family and friends,” he said.

“I want the most normal Christmas possible; that’s our goal… but I can already see that this year is not going to be the same as last year.”

There will be no big parades or parties, Moreno said.

“It will be a special Christmas and we will try our hardest to recover travel and mobility but that will depend on the Andalucians.”

On the measures to be announced following the committee of experts meeting this Sunday, Moreno said he will be ‘sticking to what the experts recommend’ and that ‘they have the last word.’

“My responsibility is to ensure the health of Andalucians, therefore I will make decisions based on that objective,” he said, “That sometimes involves unpopular and often misunderstood decisions, decisions which pain me to make, but my goal is to avoid deaths as much as possible, to limit the growth of the pandemic and make Andalucia better.”

Moreno asked for patience and responsibility from the people, saying that ‘85% of the population’ are complying with the rules but that ‘it needs to be 100%.’

He added: “So far it seems that we have managed to control the virus; the curve seems to be decreasing and it means that the measures we took two weeks ago are paying off.

“But that does not mean that we have won the battle or that we have rounded the curve; we still have a lot to do.”