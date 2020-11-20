EIGHT Benidorm traders in the resort’s Rincon de Loix area have been arrested for selling fake goods, including unapproved COVID-19 masks.

The shop owners, based in a key British tourist zone, are aged between 35 and 47, and of Indian and Chinese nationality.

Almost 3,000 counterfeit items were seized in a Policia Nacional operation that was launched before the coronavirus pandemic.

11 businesses were inspected in a sweep which scooped up bogus ‘branded’ sports gear, clothes and handbags.

The Policia Nacional used an expert to work out which items were genuine or fakes.

