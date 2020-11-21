POLICE are questioning a man this afternoon after a four-day manhunt following the murder of a teenager in the Costa del Sol.

The man, reportedly hired to transport the car involved in the killing back to the UK, is currently being quizzed by cops in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in Estepona.

Locals near the Estepona Golf resort spotted the white Mercedes this morning and immediately alerted cops who were hunting the British licence plated car.

SCENE: Police secure sight of fatal stabbing in Diana Park area of Estepona (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press)

It comes after a 19-year-old, named locally as Ulrich, was stabbed in the chest around 2.30pm on Wednesday outside The Diana Centre.

He is understood to have been heading back from a local supermarket to the home he shared with his parents and two siblings opposite the murder scene when he was attacked.

His mother and stepfather were among those who rushed to his aid but sadly he died at the scene.

A source told the Olive Press that a neighbour tipped police off that the car involved in the murder had been parked near Estepona Golf.

He said: “The car was impounded right outside Estepona Golf. The caras was being loaded into a transfer to be taken back to the UK and the man who worked as the car transferer was taken away by the police.

“The guy who works as the transferer is a nice guy who has worked here for years and I am sure he has no clue what is going on or any involvement, police will just want to know who ordered the car to be transported.

“A neighbour was driving from his home to the club house here when he spotted that white Mercedes and thought it was strange so called the police.

“Uniformed officers came and were around for about an hour before the car was taken away. It is all very strange.’