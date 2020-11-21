DANI Garcia pushed himself to the limit in aid of a very worthy cause.

The three Michelin star cook is known around the world for serving up spectacular dishes inspired by his Andalucian roots.

And now the determined the 44-year-old has helped to raise awareness for DEBRA, an organisation dedicated to supporting sufferers of Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), by cooking from the dizzying heights of La Concha.

Brave Garcia climbed mountain in Marbella to rustle up a dish at 1200metres high.

Thanks to the help of local firefighters, who volunteered to carry all of the chef’s equipment, Garcia was able to cook up a storm at the peak of the mountain, overlooking the stunning coast of southern Spain.

He made stuffed avocado with caviar and tuna – a snack that no doubt when down a treat after such a long hike.

Organiser Evanina told Olive Press: “We are thrilled that the very talented chef Dani Garcia chose to support us at this very difficult time.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funding for the Butterfly Children.”

Youngsters with rare skin disorder EB are often called Butterfly Children because their skin is so fragile it can tear as easily as butterfly wings and DEBRA organisers say COVID-19 has had a huge hit the charity’s fundraising efforts.

“We need all the help we can get to enable us to continue to support families with our specialist health care team,” said Evanina.

You can do that by donating here.