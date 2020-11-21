FIVE Barn owls have been introduced to a Marina Alta farming community on the Costa Blanca.

It’s part of a major initiative to enhance the local flora and fauna.

The village of Jesus Pobre, two kilometres from Gata de Gorgos, is involved in the project to restore species that are vital to farming ecosystems.

That includes the barn owls who are seen as a useful way of combatting pests that destroy crops.

It means that farmers will be able to rely less on using chemical insecticides.

Nesting boxes will be put up near to farmland to encourage kestrels, bats, and red-tailed scrub robins to choose the area as a home.

Population monitoring is planned to check out the success of the initiative.