POLICE in Mallorca have discovered that a beauty salon has been used to sell heroin and marijuana.

As part of a crackdown on narcotics in the capital, a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested in the anti-drugs operation.

Footage of the raid shows police searching the premises with an officer finding narcotics hidden inside hair rollers.

According to investigators, several neighbours had reported their suspicions that the salon in the Son Gotleu district was being used to sell drugs.

Covert surveillance revealed that the salon’s ‘clients’ purchased the narcotics from behind the till.

The male detainee also delivered drugs on an electric scooter or bicycle.

Once enough evidence was collected, police raided the premises finding wrapped packages of marijuana and heroin, weighing scales and a large quantity of cash.

Both detainees have been charged with drug trafficking and remain in police custody.

It comes as police discovered that a fruit and vegetable shop was selling cocaine behind its cash register.

Four men, all of Colombian nationality, were arrested in the anti-drugs sting.