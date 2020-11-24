KING Felipe VI is currently under a 10-day quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

According to a statement coming from the royal palace, the contact happened on Sunday, however no other information has been revealed.

According to sources, the King’s schedule on Sunday was free from official business, but remains private on the King’s request.

It is not clear yet whether the King will undergo a PCR test, but has confirmed that he will follow the ‘strictest hygiene regime during his quarantine.’

Whilst the Head of State will be relieved of national duties for the next 10 days, his wife Queen Sofia and children Princess Eleanor or Infanta Sofía will continue as normal.

The King was due to attend the inauguration of the 2020 Tourism Innovation Summit this week in Sevilla.

This isn’t the first time the royals have had a COVID scare.

In March, Queen Sofia Letizia was placed under a voluntary 14-day quarantine after coming into contact with Minister of Equality, Irene Montero who tested positive for the virus.