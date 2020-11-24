JUNTA president, Juanma Moreno, has announced that Andalucians who live outside the community for work or studies reasons will be allowed to return home for Christmas.



According to the PP chief, the Junta is going to make it easier for people return home and spend time with their families.

A corresponding certificate outlining the person’s work /study situation and respective family residence will be required.

The certificate will permit a return home regardless if the perimeter closures of the autonomous community and its municipalities continue beyond December 10.

“Though I trust that the evolution of the pandemic will allow the restrictions on mobility to be lifted.” Moreno said.

“However, we are not going to have big parties, big dinners and big gatherings this Christmas, that will not be possible”.

The head of the Junta said that his objective is to be able to ‘celebrate Christmas with the maximum possible mobility between municipalities and with other autonomous communities’ as well as permit ‘the greatest possible economic activity in sectors such as commerce, hotels and restaurants’.

However, before restrictions can be lifted an evaluation of how the pandemic is evolving needs to be made and ‘as close to the festive season as possible’.

Moreno explained that the Board has not yet assessed the possibility of relaxing the current limitation.

“We have not yet planned for Christmas, there is still a month to go and we do not have enough information to make a decision just yet,” he said.

“But we will try to make Christmas as normal as possible.”