A top expert is helping Javea council to fight flooding in the city’s Arenal beach area.

Manuel Gomez Valentin from Barcelona is one of Spain’s leading hydrological engineering specialists.

He looks at ways of controlling natural water sources such as lakes, rivers, and beaches.

In a joint meeting with Javea council and water company, Amjasa, Gomez Valentin was briefed about the floods that regularly hit El Arenal after heavy downpours.

Several factors combine to cause problems like the low elevation of the area, water running off from the ravines in the south of Javea, and a high density of buildings that make it difficult to put in new water pumping systems.

There also the issue of making sure that any new structures do not detract from the appearance of the area’s main beach.

Gomez Valentin told the meeting that he will review all the options and produce a report about the best way forward.