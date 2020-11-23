HOSPITALITY businesses are a minimal source of coronavirus outbreaks on the Costa Blanca, according to figures compiled by the Valencian Health Ministry.

Since the end of the first State of Alarm in late June, the department says that out of 2,814 outbreaks in the Valencian Community, 1,730(61.47%) of them were caused by gatherings of families and friends within private homes.

In contrast, the official regional figures show that catering outlets have registered just 59 outbreaks since late June, accounting for just 2% of all coronavirus outbreaks.

Home socialising is the big outbreak threat with gatherings now currently accounting for 87.5% of all local COVID-19 outbreaks of social origin.

The stark figures come as the Valencian government is looking at loosening the restriction on the maximum gathering limit of six people for the Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile bars and restaurants are working under major capacity restrictions and early closing times.