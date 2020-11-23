SPAIN’S coronavirus incidence rate has fallen below 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time in a month.

As of Monday, it now stands at 374.52 cases, down from 419.48 on Friday. It has not been below 400 since October 23, when it stood at 361 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are now only six autonomous communities or cities with an incidence rate over the 500 mark; Asturias, Castilla y Leon, Basque Country, La Rioja, Ceuta and Melilla

It comes as the Health Ministry detected 25,886 cases over the weekend (Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

It means an average of around 8,628 cases per day since Friday, which while still high, is a considerable reduction compared to previous weekends.

Just two Mondays ago, there were 55,019 cases detected over the weekend.

Of the more than 25,000 cases announced today, some 2,344 have come from tests performed in the past 24 hours. Most of them came from the Basque Country (443), Galicia (370) and Catalunya (275).

But while infection rates are declining, deaths are remaining steady, with 512 recorded since Friday, the same number counted two Mondays ago.

It is also an increase on last Monday, when 484 people died from the virus.