A BRITISH vehicle linked to the murder of a Spanish teen stabbed in the heart has been recovered from a transporter vehicle days before it was due to travel to the UK.

Detectives investigating the murder of 19-year-old Ulrich Perez, on Wednesday, November 18, rushed to a residential street near Estepona Golf Course to seize the white Mercedes believed to have been driven by the suspect on the day of the murder.

It was recovered on Calle Roberto Montanari on Saturday – two days after the suspect allegedly handed the keys over the transporter driver’s wife in the dark- amid speculation among residents that it is linked to the Perez murder inquiry.

The British business owner of Car Shipping To Spain confirmed he had been paid to transfer the sports car back to the UK.

He said the car had been booked to be returned to a rental company in England with the client handing over the keys and cash to his wife late at night last Thursday.

“He didn’t turn up like some big brick s***house, just some normal guy,” the driver said.

“It was dark at night and the wife met him. She sat in her car waiting for him to come. It was 7.30pm, he gave her the keys, gave her the money and he disappeared.

“We didn’t suspect anything. At the end of the day, people run late and we run late. It was very dark but it not unusual for people to bring there car up here at night.”

Police have seized the Mercedes linked to the murder of Ulrich Perez

The transporter driver was quizzed by detectives investigating the murder for two and a half hours over the weekend.

He said: “We’ve told the police everything we know, they seem happy with it and they are letting us continue. They obviously won’t give me the car back, it’s with forensics which is understandable.”

The discovery comes after 19-year-old cinema worker Ulrich Perez was fatally stabbed after recriminating the driver of a car who nearly ran him over on a zebra crossing.

The man, described by witnesses as “well built and blonde” is then is believed to have pulled out a knife and stabbed the youngster in the heart before fleeing the scene with a female accomplice.

The shocking attack took place right outside Ulrich’s family home after he was reportedly returning from the shops at the Diana Park shopping complex around 2.30pm last Wednesday.

Ulrich (Right) with his older brother

Tragically the teen, who lived in an apartment in the Las Acacias urbanisation with his mother and stepfather and two brothers, aged 22 and three, passed away almost immediately.

Tributes have been pouring out from the local community, including his friends, who posted a photo from their soccer team and lit candles and laid flowers at the spot where he died.

The youngster’s great-aunt Herminia Martinez took to social media to say: “At times we feel as if God has abandoned us and we ask why the Lord took you, or you want to have that person who hurt your son or your daughter in front of you to ask them why they did what they did and committed such cruelty.

The transporter just after the car was impounded

“A mad man, a stupid man snatched your life away from you and you are in another dimension with your great-grandparents who loved you so much. Rest in peace.”

Locals successfully launched a campaign to help Ulrich’s family with pay for the funeral, with a post on social media reading: “Last Wednesday 19-year-old Ulrich was stabbed to death near his home after recriminating the driver of a car who nearly ran him over on a zebra crossing.

“We ask for your help, even if it’s just a euro.”

The fundraiser was so successful they closed donations ahead of the funeral on Friday, November 20, which was attended by 16 people.

Police have confirmed no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.