ANDALUCIA has reported 1,205 coronavirus cases on Wednesday in its lowest daily count in well over a month.

According to figures released by the Junta, the last time the figure was lower was on October 4, when 1,138 cases were detected in a 24-hour period.

Today’s figure is also a significant drop on the 2,821 positive test results declared on Tuesday.

Malaga province, for the first time in weeks, reported the most cases on Wednesday, clocking 264.

It is followed by Cadiz with 205, Sevilla 192, Almeria 172, Huelva 113, Jaen 118, Cordoba 68 and Granada 53.

Meanwhile 64 people in Andalucia lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, 30 fewer than yesterday and eight fewer than Wednesday of last week.

Malaga also reported the most deaths in the past 24 hours, clocking 20, followed by Granda with 12 and Sevilla with 11.

Cordoba counted nine deaths over the same period while Jaen saw five, Cadiz and Almeria three each and Huelva just one.

The incidence rate of the virus in Andalucia now sits at 433.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

That figure, while lowering, is still considerably higher than the national average, which currently stands at 362.35.

In the region’s hospitals, the number of patients has dropped Wednesday by 140, to a total of 2,687.

It means it has fallen below the peak seen in the first wave of the pandemic at the end of March (2,708).

There are now 594 fewer coronavirus patients in Andalucia’s hospitals than there were a week ago.

Even the intensive care units are seeing passenger numbers reduce, shedding by 45 over the past week.

There are still, however, 483 patients suffering with coronavirus across Andalucia’s ICUs. The peak in the first wave was 438.