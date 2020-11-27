THIS year has been difficult for everyone, especially business owners.

With little government support and ongoing costs, sustaining a small business has been difficult but even harder for female-led companies.

New figures show that this year, businesses owned by women were 7% more likely to close than their male-led equivalents, as females took on the lion’s share of COVID-era domestic responsibilities and home-schooling.

However, good things often come out of hard times, which is very much the case for local entrepreneur Lara Gonzalez.

Lara, a single mum had successfully grown Evento Shop, a thriving event staging and wedding decoration business in Marbella over the last 11 years.

Sadly, like most celebratory companies, her entire years’ worth of events were cancelled back in March, leaving her packed schedule completely empty.

The final blow came when her warehouse and office was put up for sale, leaving her business without a base to work from.

Refusing to accept defeat, Lara like many others took the opportunity to reinvent herself, and at the same time, help as many of her friends as she could that had suffered the same economic setbacks.

Lara has created a new business called SOHO Market Marbella and she has now become a beacon of light for fellow business owners during these difficult times.

This brand-new concept is giving small local businesses a way back onto the high street at a fraction of the cost.

SOHO Market Marbella is launching December 4 at the Guadalmina shopping centre.

The market-style layout allows local small brands and retailers to showcase their products in a chic new environment offering a food truck, champagne bar, flower stall and even a recreational area for kids to play.

Lara said of her new adventure. “I created SOHO market first out of necessity to support my kids but secondly to help my friends as we were all in the same economical boat due to Corona.

“We knew no one was going to come to our rescue, it was up to us to forge ahead and decide our own destiny. So, I created SOHO Market as a place where ‘mumpreneurs´ as well as any other shop owners, can come together to support each other.

“Every shop involved in the project brings something to the table, whether it’s a talent or invaluable knowledge that we can all appreciate and learn from.”

Shops that have already signed up to Soho Market include children’s clothing, a homeware and decoration shop, London gift shop, jewelry shop, delicatessen, a beautician and many more.