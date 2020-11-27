THE Government of the Balearic Islands has stepped up their fight against coronavirus and will introduce a tiered system of restrictions.

The new system will be made up of five levels (from zero to four) and will be enforced on each island according to their number of coronavirus cases and other data.

Speaking at a press conference today, president Francina Armengol explained that level zero ‘would be the new normality’.

Level four would be ‘where there is maximum risk’ and will ‘likely include localised perimeter closures’.

Each island will be assessed every two weeks with the tier system staying in place to at least March 2021.

At present, Formentera has been placed on level one, Menorca on level two, and Ibiza and Mallorca on level three.

Although the tier system is being finalised by the Balearic government to be published in the Official Gazette (BOE) today, Armengol outlined already agreed measures.

Curfew

In levels one to three, the nighttime curfew will be from 12.00 to 06.00, and in level four it will be extended to start at 22.00.

Level one (controlled)

On the condition that restaurants and bars install a CO2 reader, their indoor areas can open at 75% capacity.

Tables will be able to sit a maximum of 10 people, and shops and hotels are allowed to open at 75% capacity.

Level two (medium risk)

Indoor areas of restaurants and bars can open at 70% capacity.

Common areas in hotels must be reduced to a 75% capacity.

Level three (high risk)

Indoor areas of restaurants and bars can open at 50% capacity.

The capacity at shops will also be capped by half in shops.

Common areas in hotels must be reduced to a 60% capacity.

Level four (maximum risk)

This level has been deemed the most serious and will include the harshest restrictions in the tier system.

Restaurants and bars will not be allowed to open their indoor areas and they must reduce the capacity on terraces to 50%.

Shops, cinemas and theatres must also reduce their capacity to 50%.