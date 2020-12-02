A LIGHT aircraft has made an emergency landing on a beach in Torrox after its engine failed.

According to official reports, the incident took place on the beach of Ferrara at around 11.15am on Tuesday.

The control tower at Malaga, which reported the incident, informed the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 Andalucia, which in turn alerted the Guardia Civil.

Plane forced to land on beach on Costa del Sol after suffering engine trouble (CREDIT: Bomberos Malaga)

Neither the pilot nor people in the area were hurt in the incident and the plane itself was not damaged.

According to Efe, sources from the armed institute have informed that when the pilot detected technical problems and the engine began to lose power, the only available option was to attempt an emergency landing on the beach.

No further details have been disclosed but the incident is the second in the area in as many months.

In mid-October, a 26-year-old Malaga man lost his life in a light aircraft accident in Velez-Malaga after taking off from the Leoni Benabu, a private airfield near El Trapiche.

The pilot had been accompanied by another person, a 25-year-old of German nationality, who was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

The accident was tragically received by the members of the Real Aeroclub de Malaga which has its headquarters in the installations of El Trapiche.

The favourable weather conditions that day meant there were many people at the private airfield who witnessed the plane start to climb before suddenly spiralling to the ground.

A Real Aeroclub de Malaga spokesperson informed after the tragedy that they were aware the accident could not have been caused by a technical fault or pilot error as the victim had been ‘an experienced pilot’.