NEW COVID-19 case figures are continuing to fall over a week in the Valencian Community with a more dramatic drop in Alicante Province.

Statistics released last night(December 1) by the regional health ministry showed 1,815 new COVID-19 cases in the Valencian Community, down by 270 over seven days.

Alicante Province is even more impressive, with new infections logged at 540, compared to 821 a week earlier.

45 deaths were reported in the Valencian Community, 27 more than a week ago.

People in hospital with COVID-19 in Alicante Province have fallen by 81 since the previous Tuesday and stands at 402.

94 patients are in ICUs, which is 12 lower than on November 24.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.