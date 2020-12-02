NEW COVID-19 case figures are continuing to fall over a week in the Valencian Community with a more dramatic drop in Alicante Province.

Statistics released last night(December 1) by the regional health ministry showed 1,815 new COVID-19 cases in the Valencian Community, down by 270 over seven days.

Alicante Province is even more impressive, with new infections logged at 540, compared to 821 a week earlier.

45 deaths were reported in the Valencian Community, 27 more than a week ago.

People in hospital with COVID-19 in Alicante Province have fallen by 81 since the previous Tuesday and stands at 402.

94 patients are in ICUs, which is 12 lower than on November 24.