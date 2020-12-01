SPAIN has recorded its lowest daily count of coronavirus cases since September 1 in a clear sign the second wave is in retreat.

According to the Health Ministry there were 8,257 cases detected in the past 24 hours.

This day last week there 12,228 cases detected over a 24-hour period, meaning the infection rate has fallen by a third in seven days.

It means the cumulative incidence rate has plummeted today to 265 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The all important figure has dropped by 27% over the past week.

There are now only three autonomous regions or cities which have an incidence rate of over 400; La Rioja (408), Castilla y Leon (403) and Melilla (401).

Just a few weeks ago almost the entire country had surpassed the gloomy 400 mark.

But while infections continue to decline, the death rate is not having the same success, with 442 people losing their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours.

That’s up on Monday’s 401 and brings the total death toll to 45,511.