THE Health Ministry is expected to announce today that no one can leave their region over Christmas unless they are travelling home to stay with family.

In its coronavirus Christmas plan, the Government will also reveal whether or not it will increase the capacity limit for festive lunches and dinners to 10.

It comes after much uproar was caused by the first draft of the proposal, which said such events could not exceed six people.

According to El Pais, the limit of 10 has consensus among the regional governments but it is not yet known if Health Minister Salvador Illa will give in to the demand.

In terms of travelling to stay with family, it is understood that the national Government has already surveyed the autonomous regions and that they are in agreement with the idea ‘in principle.’

Illa has been preparing a new version of the Christmas coronavirus bill since the draft was leaked to the media over a week ago and was met with criticism.

Today he will be presenting the updated version, which is reported to include a ban on travel between regions save for families reuniting.

In the first draft, any trip was allowed as long as it was essential and all health guidelines were followed.

The new rule would mean that Christmas will have to be celebrated in the family home.

A family, for example, would not be allowed to meet in a hotel on the Canary Islands or in a cabin in the mountains. The celebrations should be limited as much as possible to the place of origin of the person travelling home.

Another measure set to be addressed is the controversial curfew. It is expected to be announced that the restriction will remain as it is in each region.

However on December 24 and 31, ‘the schedule will be extended, limiting mobility from 1am to 6am’.

Some regions, like Madrid, want the curfew extended until 2am on these two days, while regional leader Isabel Ayuso wants three different households to be able to meet for festive lunches and dinners.