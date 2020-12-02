SPECSAVERS Opticas Fuengirola is calling on people to think of those less fortunate than themselves this Christmas and support families who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The store has become the latest drop off point for this year’s Costa Christmas Collection campaign and is encouraging the local community to show its support.

Following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, people on the Costa del Sol need help and support more than ever, with vulnerable families forced to turn to food banks and charities, such as The Food Fairies, to survive.

Following its incredible work to feed hundreds of people during lockdown, The Food Fairies are now being fairy godmothers and ensuring that all of these families will be able to give gifts to their children this year.

Food Fairies are also collecting gifts for children of domestic abuse victims, to be distributed for Three Kings Day on 6 January.

Judith Borland store director at Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola said: “It’s that time of year where sadly some families will miss out on the festive cheer for various different reasons, but this year in particular the pandemic has had a devastating effect.

“That’s why the work of our local food banks and charities is such an important lifeline for so many people in our community and we’re delighted to support this incredibly worthy cause.

“As a team we feel it’s really important to ensure that every child has something to look forward to at this time of year.”

The Costa Christmas Collection has drop off points in schools and businesses from Estepona to Torremolinos to make it as easy as possible for people to get involved.

Those wanting to donate are asked to buy an extra gift, wrap it and label it with the gender and age of the child it is intended for and leave it at your nearest drop off point.

Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola will be collecting gifts for this campaign until the end of December.

The store is conveniently located near to the bus station on Avenida Ramon y Cajal 6 and is open from 10am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

A full list of drop off points and more information can be found on Facebook @Costachristmascollection.

To find your nearest Specsavers Ópticas store visit www.specsavers.es