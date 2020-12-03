FRANCE’S prime minister, Jean Castex, has lambasted Spain and Switzerland for their decision to keep ski resorts open this festive season.

Castex said the countries were ‘not thus far falling into line’, in an interview on French television this week.

“I will continue to protect my fellow citizens by preventing them from going to contaminate themselves,” he continued.

As such, French authorities will carry out random border checks during the Christmas period to safeguard against those returning from ski holidays in Spain.

However, some French resorts will also open, with ski lifts and restaurants shut to prevent a third wave.

Those returning to France from fully operational resorts in Spain and Switzerland will be made to quarantine for seven days, authorities have said.

A royal favourite, the luxury Pyrenees resort Baqueira-Beret has been the first to announce a rescheduled opening date of December 10.

To ensure social distancing on the lifts, a rule of six will be enforced in cable cars with masks mandatory for skiers when queuing.

Elsewhere, staff from Formigal, Panticosa, Cerler, Valdelinares and Javalambre will be put on ERTE due to lack of snowfall and pandemic mobility restrictions, the Aramon group have said.