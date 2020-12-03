CHRIS Tarrant has slammed Kerry Katona as he recalled meeting the ex-Atomic Kitten star in Spain.

The 73-year-old presenter was first introduced to Katona, 40, at swanky golf event in Marbella.

But the meeting left a bad taste in his mouth, with the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? labelling the mum-of-five ‘a monster’.

Chris told the Mirror: “She was upsetting everybody. I think you can imagine. Oh gosh, a monster.

“She was just all over the place, we were trying to do charity stuff and she kept butting in and eventually I probably did say, “Why don’t you go away?”‘

Kerry hit back on Instagram, sharing Chris’ comments and captioning her post: ‘Wow! Honestly I was soooo excited about meeting Mr Chris Tarrant! I remember going up to him at a golfing event in Marbella, and he said “why are you so gobby and common” amongst other things.”

This is not the first time Kerry has brought up the manic meeting.

Kerry wrote about the incident in her column in New! magazine earlier this year, criticising Chris for calling her ‘gobby, loud, rude and brassy’ when she went up to introduce herself.

She wrote: “I went up to him to say hello and he told me – to my face – he didn’t like me, that I was ‘gobby, loud, rude and brassy.’ What? I was so disappointed.”

She continued: “I went to the toilet and bawled my eyes out. A couple of years ago, he did an interview where he said he wouldn’t do a reality show as he didn’t ‘want to be stuck on an island with Kerry Katona’.

The former singer is no stranger to the Costas. We previously reported that Kerry had celebrated her 40th birthday at a £15million villa.

The mum-of-five took to social media to flaunt snaps of her bikini body and give followers a sneak peek inside the swanky rental property – which costs a whopping £1,000 a night.

The six-floor pad boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four separate toilets as well as a lush private pool, gym, game room, home cinema and expansive wrap around balconies with showstopping views of the Spanish hilltops