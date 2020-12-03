THE only two Costa Blanca towns to stop movement out of their localities due to high COVID-19 case rates will see the restrictions end from midnight this Saturday morning(December 5).

The announcement was made by Valencian president, Ximo Puig, who said that cumulative case and new infections had fallen in Elda and Petrer.

The two municipalities went into confinement on November 7.

Speaking in Castellon today(December 3), Ximo Puig said: “The restrictions have done their job to contain the spread of the coronavirus and will not continue.”

Infection rates in Elda and Petrer have fallen by 40% over the last month.

The Valencian Community is expected to extend its border closure which is scheduled to end on December 9 after the long bank holiday weekend.

The restriction will run into January at least with a loosening over a number of days over Christmas and the New Year,

The Community have yet to formally announce their plans but are expected to endorse the national plan of allowing ten family members to gather on festive days, but to keep the six person limit for non-relatives getting together.

The curfew time is also expected to be relaxed to either 1.00am or 1.30 am on at least Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.