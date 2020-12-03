SPAIN’S on-screen superstar Penelope Cruz is set to reveal the most intimate details of her life in a new documentary TV show.

The tell all documentary, Pongamos que Hablo de Penelope Cruz, will track the actress’ life from Alcobendas, where she grew up in her grandmother’s apartment, to Hollywood and Madrid.

With over 30 interviews with the star herself and those closest to her, the unscripted show will give viewers a unique insight into Cruz’s personal life.

A much-loved actress, Cruz has starred in a myriad of films, including Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Pedro Almodovar’s Volver.

Since then she has enjoyed great success and was the first Spanish actress to win an Academy Award or get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Pongamos que Hablo de will be available on Atresplayer Premium from this Sunday December 6.