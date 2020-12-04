ROJALES City Council is incentivising Christmas shoppers to stay local with a chance to win one of 10 ‘super baskets’ just before Three Kings.

The local merchants association has teamed up with the town hall to launch an initiative this week called, ‘Aciertas Seguro!’ (Safe bets).

FESTIVE GIVEAWAY: Rojales Council launch the incentive

The campaign promotes local businesses and encourages friends and families to celebrate Christmas at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

All purchases made at associated retailers will see details go into a draw, with the 10 ‘super baskets’ containing groceries, clothing, electronics and restaurant vouchers up for grabs.

The city’s Councilor for Tourism, Miriam Trives, stressed the importance of buying local to create a ‘circular economy’ where everyone benefits.

“Closeness, quality and a personalised service is what gives a true significance and differentiation to our merchants and professionals,” she said.

The draw takes place on January 3, live on the Rojales Merchants Association website, www.acrojales.es.

Retailers involved in Rojales and Quesada include grocery outlets, textile shops, shoe stores, electronics, bakeries, furniture, jewellers, a butcher’s and a florist.