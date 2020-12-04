THE news that the United Kingdom has approved the coronavirus vaccine has led to a surge in reservations by British travellers to Mallorca.

On Wednesday, the British government revealed that they would be the first country in the world to to authorize the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

This was a landmark moment in the coronavirus pandemic with the first doses to be rolled out across the UK next week.

Britain’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, said the 95% effective jab would be safe to be used with some 800,000 doses due to arrive in the coming days.

According to the ABTA tourist association, the announcement has led to a dramatic rise in reservations to the Balearic isle, increasing by a whopping 30% in a single day.

The association said the vaccine approval has ‘given a real push to the tourism industry’, with online bookings ‘increasing throughout the day’.

They said: “This shows that there is a desire to travel when there is security to do so, as in the case with the vaccine.”

Meanwhile in Spain, Andalucia’s Junta announced that the COVID-19 vaccination programme will begin in the New Year.

According to the Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, the majority of the region will be immunised ‘in three or four months’.