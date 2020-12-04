MARBELLA council has announced that it will increase its Policia Local presence across the municipality during this weekend’s ‘puente’ holiday.

Marbella councillor Jose Eduardo Diaz made the announcement yesterday during a visit to the Rico Bajo with members of local authorities.

“We urge citizens to maintain security and health measures so we can all enjoy Christmas,” said Diaz.

Details of the Puente operation include extra troops to bolster the town’s Policia Local and Proteccion Civil, focusing on perimeter control on both country and town roads.

Extra officers will also be stationed at various points across the town during curfew hours to ensure that there are no celebrations or parties that break guidelines.

In total, Diaz confirmed that 80 extra officers will be drafted in over the holiday period to work alongside the existing patrols.

Extra fire patrols will also be in effect in rural areas to be on hand for any emergencies that may occur during the weekend.

Beach patrols using ATVs and sea patrols will also make regular passes to ensure the coastline remains a safe environment during the day, and to limit any gatherings outside of curfew hours.

During Diaz’s appearance, he explained that so far, Marbella patrols have issued a total of 150 sanctions for non compliance to the curfew, 50 for mobility infringements and 2,000 for mask use.