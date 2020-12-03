SAN FULGENCIO town council are reminding citizens of the mandatory obligation to register their pets.

Ana Ma Villena, of the Vega Baja town’s Animal Welfare Department, has launched a campaign to raise awareness regarding the registration of dogs, cats and exotic animals in the municipality.

FREE GIFTS: Register your pet for a gift from San Fulgencio Town Hall

It is a process that, “not many people know it is mandatory to facilitate the location of the owner in case of loss or abandonment of the animal,” she said.

“Even if you do not reside here all year, registration can be carried out for only 15 euros in the municipal offices or in the Social Center,” she continued.

Pet registration includes an identification plate with the registration number, as well as a little gift from the council themselves.

Reassuringly, owners of dogs considered “dangerous breeds” should provide a ‘responsibility statement’ showing they are trained to provide all the care for the animal and have not been fined for cruelty infractions.

A psychotechnical test must also be taken to guarantee the owner has the “physical and psychological capacities to keep animals of these characteristics.”

The town has also made a call for citizen collaboration to carry out a census of colonies of feral cats in the area.

Citizens that feed feral cats are being asked to email Snra. Villena directly on avillena@ayto-Sanfulgencio.es with details of the colony in order to monitor numbers.