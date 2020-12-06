A SHOOTING at an illegal private party has left a man hospitalised on the Costa del Sol.

According to Policia Nacional, a Moroccan national, 37, was shot twice in the lower back in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim had been enjoying an illegal party in the Los Flamingos urbanisation in upmarket Benahavis.

At least 28 people who were at the party were fined for breaking coronavirus measures aimed at halting the spread of the virus, police said.

Currently only six people can meet inside homes or at bars and restaurants.

The shooting victim is expected to recover after arriving to the Quironsalud hospital in Marbella at around 1am.

Doctors sounded the alarm to police, who rushed to the scene of the party.

The investigation continues but the motive for the attack remains unclear.