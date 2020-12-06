YOU can buy almost anything online these days, from clothes you’ve never tried on to cars you’ve never driven. But would you buy a house, the most expensive purchase you’re ever likely to make, without stepping a foot inside?

Estate agents are embracing technology more than ever before, using virtual viewings to sell homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

And for Olvera Properties, the creative switch up seems to be working.

As well as selling five properties from virtual viewings alone, the agency – which covers a big area from the Serrania de Ronda to the Sierras de Cadiz – has had some excellent clients.

“Against all the odds we’ve had our busiest summer ever,” said boss Zoe Males. “Demand is usually higher for us between March and June so as soon as travel restrictions lifted people were flying out to buy a property immediately.

“The vast majority of our clients were British and Brexit is definitely on their minds. People want to get their holiday home sorted before the end of the transition period ends.”

COVID-19 restrictions have also influenced what buyers are looking for, Zoe adds, with clients desperate for space and sunshine after months of being cooped up indoors.

“Country homes are selling incredibly well,’ said Zoe. “In previous years buyers were looking for townhouses, now they want big terraces and outdoor space.”

Having worked in the area since 2004, Zoe knows better than most how to handle all the challenges and changes that come with a dynamic property market.

Today, she and her team, which also includes Kevin and Anne Marie, handle over 230 properties, stretching from Ronda to Zahara de la Sierra and from Olvera to Campillos.

“It’s a big area, but we know every listing inside out and are good at matching buyers with homes,” explains Zoe. ‘That’s why clients are comfortable with virtual viewings. They know they are in safe hands.”