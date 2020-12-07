As the winter months begin to draw in, much of the world is facing a tough and worrying winter. Across Europe, Covid cases are now doubling every 2 weeks (The Economist, ‘The relapse’ 7th Nov) – a rate not seen since Spring and the virus’s first peak. We’ve learned to live with this unwelcome guest so well that our worlds have, by and large, kept turning. Few things have been so fundamental in that quiet success as technology, specifically video conferencing. It is important more than ever to play to your strengths, and to those in your team by taking full advantage of the technological solutions to sustain business demand and team collaboration.

Zadarma is a leading provider of VoIP services, including high quality video conferencing. It’s our contribution to our collective struggle against Covid, so here is a breakdown of the ways we think we can help.

Today we are discussing why improving your cloud phone & video conferencing (VoIP) operations, ensures you have the optimum long term communication model in place for business growth recovery post Covid.

Your business telephone software (or more widely known as business phone systems) can easily adapt to accommodate any remote working environment. Here are some essential remote communication features to consider:

1. Cloud based business phone solution

To ensure employees can carry out their jobs to the best of their abilities, the right collaboration tools need to be in place. A Cloud PBX is a cloud phone system and one of the most widely adopted communication solutions for 2020. Once set up, a Cloud PBX allows your workforce to work from home and make/receive calls as if they were in the office. All you need is a smartphone application or program for your computer or laptop. Virtual voice communications, like PBX, allows you to connect vast amounts of phone numbers in regions, convenient for your clients and allows you to direct calls to appropriate employees.If your company has more than one employee or would like your customer to believe you do, you should try Zadarma’s Cloud PBX for voice communications.

2. CRM with cloud integration

A Customer Relationship Management solution, is another cloud system to consider. Ideally integrating with your VoIP system, this is perfect for centralising transactions and maintaining a history of contacts with customers. Integration with your office PBX will allow you and your employees to make calls to customers and plan tasks in one click. This provides centralised communication from any device, from anywhere in the world. Zadarma’s ZCRM is a single system that all employees have access to, but each employee can have limited access to functionality or data. ZCRM is fully integrated with PBX or with your own software for free. It allows users to:

Create and manage teams

Create, monitor and complete tasks

Recognise each client that calls you or emails you

Manage clients, employees and leads, delegating and forwarding calls

Call straight from the CRM web-interface or from a softphone

Most importantly when team members leave data and store files in the cloud, files and records to be easily accessed from any remote work place. Data can be easily extracted for core business reporting.

ZCRM is a simple, uncomplicated solution and is supported across browsers, smartphones and tablets. To set up a video call, only one participant is required to register. They then share the link provided to them with the rest of the team to commence the video call. The benefits of virtual communication solution include:

Simultaneous communication of up to 100 participants

Video and audio encryption

High HD communication

Instant access from any device

Screen sharing

Messaging and file sharing in the chat

Unlimited conference time

Telephony integration

3. Video conferencing

Video or virtual conferencing is one of the best, highly used collaboration tools this year. Virtual communication brings remote teams together, allowing virtual meetings to continue and agenda’s to be followed and actioned effectively. The increase in use of video conferencing software has reduced costs and provided faster lead reponses. Zadarma’s simple video conferencing software (https://zadarma.com/en/services/video-conferencing/) is used globally. This recommended VOIP system provides quality video communication that is widely supported through browsers, PCs, smartphones and tablets. The setup and registration is simple with one participant signing up and sharing the link to the meeting team. Pairing ZCRM with a video conferencing solution like Zadarma, has proven to provide a stronger connected communication experience.

The ongoing effect of Coronavirus has increased tensions for businesses. It is vital for business operations to continue at pace. Customers need instant feedback about their queries. Additional essentials include the auto-attendant or IVR features of a VoIP phone system ensuring that every customer is directed automatically to the right person without speaking to the operator or caller can dial an extension without waiting or listening to any traditional tone.

VoIP is an indispensable solution that promotes collaboration between distributed workforces so workflow remains efficient. VoIP provides accessible communication through conferencing, video calling, instant messaging using a mobile, laptop, computer or even tablets. This assists with team building, collaboration and supports mental health & team happiness.