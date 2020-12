A HORROR car crash has left one person dead in Manilva.

The fatal accident occurred on the A-377 road behind Sabinillas at around 1pm on Saturday.

The vehicle overturned and left one person trapped, police sources said.

It is not clear whether the person killed was the driver or a passenger.

Another woman and a young girl were injured and taken to the hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.