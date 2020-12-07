16 BUSES in the Valencia City EMT fleet were destroyed in a blaze at the company’s San Isidro depot.

EMT said that ten other damaged vehicles could be repaired and that services were being ‘run as normal’.

The fire last Saturday(December 5) is believed to have started in a 20-year-old bus that passed an ITV test on November 19.

All bar one of the destroyed vehicles were 15-years-old.

The company said that the ageing buses were in the process of being replaced by a new 164-strong fleet of hybrid vehicles.