A UK national who tried to smuggle two people with false identities onto a plane to the UK via Gibraltar has been arrested at the frontier.

Faisal Tayeh Muqizal, 43, was stopped at the land border with two others of ‘Middle Eastern origin’ on Swedish passports that did not belong to them.

The trio came into Gibraltar on foot on December 6 as they had a flight booked to the UK later that morning.

“When challenged by police, the 2 males were confirmed to be impostors travelling on Swedish passports belonging to third-parties,” said the RGP.

“They were refused entry into Gibraltar and returned to Spain where they were detained by Spanish authorities.

“Muqizal was arrested and conveyed to New Mole House Police Headquarters.”

The arrest came after intelligence was received by the RGP of their arrival on the Rock.

The Sheffield resident was charged with ‘Assisting Illegal Immigration into Another State’ and was tried at the Magistrates Court in the morning.