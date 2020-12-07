POP artist Dua Lipa scooped two accolades at this weekend’s Los40 music awards to become Spain’s most celebrated British artist.

The Londoner won both Best Artist of the Year in International Category and Best Album of the Year in International Category for her record Future Nostalgia.

A globally loved album, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia racked up 21.7 million streams in the first week of its release in the UK at the end of March.

“Thank you so much. I feel so lucky,” said the 25-year-old singer.

“I was meant to start my Future Nostalgia tour in Madrid. I’m hoping I get the opportunity to come back very soon and put on the show that I think we all deserve ,” she said.

With five Los40 awards, Dua Lipa is now the most celebrated British artist in the ceremony’s history.

In 2018, the singer won International Artist of the Year, International Album of the Year and International Song of the Year for her global hit New Rules.