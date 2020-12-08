A MAN has died and three people have been left seriously injured in a head-on car collision in Mallorca.

The tragic incident took place just after 6.30pm on Monday evening on the MA-3120 highway that connects Inca with Sencelles.

The victim, aged 58, had been driving alone when his vehicle crashed into another car travelling in the opposite direction.

This vehicle was occupied by a couple and their 10-year-old daughter.

All were seriously injured and taken to hospital, however the 58-year-old man died in the early hours of this morning.

Guardia Civil has launched an investigation to determine how the two cars came to collide with one another.

It comes after police launched a manhunt after two men were knocked down by a car as they were crossing the road on the outskirts of Palma on November 18.

The 54-year-old victim suffered severe head trauma and died on November 19.

His 47-year-old friend survived and was operated on in Son Llatzer hospital for a broken leg.

The driver, aged 21, had handed himself into police days later and was charged with a string of offences including reckless homicide.

In his interview with officers, he gave four different versions to explain why his rented BMW was damaged.

These included running over a cat, that he was not behind the wheel at the time of the incident, that he may have hit a black man and that he was set up by an enemy.