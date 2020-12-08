TWO British fugtives who fled to Spain have been arrested in connection with a gangland murder.

A 27-year-old man was captured in Marbella, the Malaga Local Police said.

Meanwhile a 22-year-old man was nabbed at Glasgow airport after fleeing Malaga.

Police Scotland wanted to question the two men in connection with the murder of a drug trafficker in August.

But the pair reportedly fled to Malaga before cops could speak with them.

Both had outstanding warrants for their arrests issued by Scottish authorities in connection with the murder of a member of a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking, and a European Arrest Warrant was issued for their capture.

The detainee in Malaga was extradited to the United Kingdom, after the Central Court of Instruction number 5 of the National Court of Madrid ordered his admission to prison until his extradition.

According to officials, the fugitives allegedly belonged to a criminal drugs trafficking organisation involved in a turf war with another gang vying for control of the Glasgow area.