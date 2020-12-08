THE national tourism agency, Turespaña, has presented a new strategy that aims to get Brits and other Europeans back on planes to Spain.

Presented on December 3 by Miguel Sanz, General Director of Turespaña, and Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the ‘Travel Safe’ campaign will ‘offer a service of official and updated information to help restore confidence and security to the traveller,’ said Maroto.

The cornerstone of the plan, slated to cost €2 million in the first eight weeks, is to create a microsite, available in 10 different languages, on the official tourism website, spain.info.

This will provide vital information to prospective holidaymakers on all things related to COVID-19, whether they are after a weekend in the capital or a beachside escape, such as up-to-date details on travel requirements, regional coronavirus levels, restaurant capacities, and restriction measures.

HOLIDAYMAKERS: Spain is targeting key European countries with ‘Travel Safe’

“The search for security measures is part of the travel decision process and this campaign focuses on providing this information,” explained Maroto.

To spread the word, the ‘Travel Safe’ organisers will also run a digital advertising campaign and enlist the help of ‘influencers’, who will pass on the message via social media and other means.

Hit hard by the pandemic, Spain is hoping that the vaccine and this new plan will help to reinvigorate its tourism industry in spring.