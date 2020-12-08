WITH news of luxury hotels and golf courses springing up across Andalucia, Axarquia’s new development project, Tabia, is sure to be a breath of fresh air.

The brainchild of a group of entrepreneurs, the coastal town of Benagalbon has been chosen as the site of a brand new eco-camp site.

The 30,000 square metre plot allocated for the project will, when complete, be home to 30 cabins made from recycled shipping containers, carefully decorated to blend in with the natural surroundings.

Alongside the cabins, will be areas where eco tourists will be able to undertake outdoor activities such as cultivating gardens and vegetables.

There will also be a market where crafters will be encouraged to sell their wares and a locally sourced and environmentally friendly restaurant.

The site of the project is on the disused La Paca farmstead close to Benagalbon and Rincon de la Victoria.

Emilio Akl Sfeir, one of the team responsible for bringing the project to the region explains that it will be one of the first of its kind in Andalucia.

“The objective is to offer the client a private rest space, but one that allows him to enjoy the nature that surrounds him, but also in a safe and COVID-19 safe space,” he said.

The project has already received backing from the Junta de Andalucia, and has been declared a topic of public interest in the local plenary.

It will be funded through a collaboration of private investors alongside the European Social Fund, Rincon local council and the Ministry of Tourism.

“The modern world is in constant accelerated search to achieve a more humane and sustainable society. We do not know all the solutions but we have many ideas,” added Sfeir.

Work is expected to begin in 2022 with the project hoping to take 12 months to complete.