IN a testament to Mallorca’s resilient tourism industry, another luxury hotel is setting up shop in the Balearics post-pandemic.



Scheduled to open in 2022, the Kimpton Hotel will have 79 swanky rooms next to Santa Ponsa Golf course.



It comes after the success of the Kimpton Vividora Hotel, which opened in Barcelona earlier this year.



Just 30 minutes from Palma airport, with a chic but relaxed atmosphere, the hotel is set to become a hotspot in Mallorca’s vibrant vacation scene.



“We all know that 2020 has been a year of missed holidays,” said the group’s managing director, Karin Sheppard.



“As soon as people are able to travel again they’ll be looking for experiences in destinations rich in culture and natural beauty,” she said.

“We have every faith in a recovery for the British market which is so important for our islands,” Minister of Tourism Iago Negueruela has told reporters.

“For us, 2021 begins today and marks the beginning of how we intend to bring tourism back to the Balearic Islands,” he said when Pfizer announced their COVID vaccine.

The Balearic Islands have been among the worst hit tourist destinations in Spain, ranking highest for unemployment in the entire country with its GDP falling by a historic 40.5% in the second quarter of 2020.



