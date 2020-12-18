BRITISH Airways has permanently cancelled 13 flight routes from summer 2021.

“We are sorry that, like other airlines, due to the current coronavirus pandemic and global travel restrictions we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule,” said the airline in a statement.

It comes after the Spanish CEO of the company was fired in October.

Bilbao born Alex Cruz was replaced by Aer Lingus boss Sean Doyle amid a company wide reshuffle after he had made 12,000 staff redundant and the company was called a ‘national disgrace’ by UK politicians.

Doyle now has the job of navigating the airline through the most turbulent time in the travel industry for decades.

Under his leadership, as early as the end of March there will be no more BA flights to:

Abu Dhabi, Calgary in Canada, Durban in South Africa, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Charleston or Pittsburgh in America, Lima in Peru, Seoul in South Korea, Muscat in Oman, Osaka in Japan and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

A month later, on April 24, flights to the Seychelles and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will also be cancelled.

However, in an act of goodwill, flights to Jeddah will run during the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, known as Hajj, from 17-22 of July.

But British Airways run the risk of losing vital airport slots with this latest money-saving move as their remaining schedule may not reach the designated quota suggested by EU rules.

According to the EU proposal, airlines must use 40% of their slots or lose them to their competition from Spring 2021.