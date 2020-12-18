THREE Romanian people have been arrested for human trafficking in Spain.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Maori, was launched after the police received a tip off about a 26-year-old victim from New Zealand suffering at the hands of the scheme.

Police have since released the young woman, who was being forced into prostitution at a club in Marbella where the pimps had trapped her.

At the helm of the plot was a 41-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife, whose house was raided by police.

In the house nearby the Marbella club, authorities discovered evidence of their crime on computers and phones, as well as a compressed air pistol.

The couple and one accomplice now face charges for prostitution, human trafficking and sexual exploitation. 

