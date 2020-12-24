A BREXIT trade deal has been done, according to Downing Street.

A UK government source confirmed the news, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen describing the agreement as fair, balanced and right.

A Downing Street source said: “”The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“We have delivered this great deal for the entire United Kingdom in record time, and under extremely challenging conditions, which protects the integrity of our internal market and Northern Ireland’s place within it.”

Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen had been due to make an announcement unveiling the deal around 8am this morning, but a last minute hitch – thought to be about fisheries policy – led to a delay.

Ms von der Leyensaid: “We have finally found an agreement after a long and winding road.

“The EU rules and standards will be respected. We have effective tools to react if fair competition is distorted and impacts our trade”

She added: “We’ll continue operating with the UK in all areas of mutual interest such as climate change, energy, security and transport.

Together, we still achieve more than we do apart.”

On the contentious area of fisheries she said: “We’ve secured 5.5 years of full predictability for our fishing communities.”