MALAGA will have 37 COVID-19 vaccine points — the highest number in all of Andalucia.

The Junta have announced that the immunisation programme will begin ‘as soon as possible.’

The first batches of the vaccine against COVID-19 are expected to arrive in Spain tomorrow, boxing day, with the vaccinations to start in Andalucia between Sunday 27 and Monday 28.

Malaga province has the most vaccination stations in the region, located in the following areas:

In the Malaga-Guadalhorce District there will be five mobile teams and two in Primary Care (El Consul and Trinidad)

On the Costa del Sol there will be four mobile teams and the same number in health centres (Arroyo de la Miel, Las Lagunas, Las Albarizas and Estepona Oeste).

In the Eastern healthcare district there will also be four mobile teams and another in the Hospital de la Axarquia.

In the Northern healthcare district there will be one mobile team, another in the Antequera health centre and another in the hospital.

In the Serrania health centre there will be one mobile team, two in health centres (Ronda Norte and Ronda Sur) and another in the hospital

In the Regional Healthcare Area of Malaga there will be four teams, Costa del Sol will have another four and in the Clinic there will be two vaccine points.



Sevilla follows Malaga with 31 vaccinations stations, then Cadiz with 23, Almeria, Granada, Jaen with 18 each and finally Huelva and Cordoba with 16 in each province.

In total, there will be 177 teams across Andalucia, with 526 nurses assigned for the administration of the vaccination.

As the priority groups set out by the ministry of health to receive the vaccination first includes residents in old peoples homes, the Junta has indicated that of the 177 teams, 73 will be mobile to move to these homes during the first two weeks of the campaign.

Police officers will collaborate in the safe transfer of the vaccines to the established vaccination stations.